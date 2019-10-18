WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Daemon Klingensmith and Jeannette Funnen are sitting in Allegheny County Jails after allegedly fleeing Children's Hospital with their son and going to Tennessee.
The couple allegedly took off after doctors noticed signs of abuse on their infant son Ambrose, who was 7 weeks old at the time.
>>PREVIOUS: Couple who took off with newborn from hospital, prompted manhunt face judge
The parents were on the run for more than two weeks before being captured in Tennessee.
At the time of the arrest, Klingensmith's parents told 11 News Ambrose and Funnen's older son were safe and healthy.
