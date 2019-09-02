WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The West Mifflin varsity football team is gearing up for their week 2 matchup as their star quarterback is recovering from gunshot wounds.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Jaylen Dukes, 17, led his team to victory Friday night, scoring three touchdowns.
A day later, he was shot.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Renee Wallace is talking with investigators about what led up to the shooting and how the team is working to help Dukes get back on the field.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT: Woman charged, family asking for public to help search for abducted toddler
- ‘My heart was turned to ash': MiLB pitcher Blake Bivens speaks out on family slayings
- 'This will teach you': Arkansas 911 dispatcher criticized for scolding caller in her final minutes
- VIDEO: Family of kidnapped child, Nalani Johnson, speaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}