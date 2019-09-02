  • Local high school QB recovering from gunshot wounds after winning first game

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The West Mifflin varsity football team is gearing up for their week 2 matchup as their star quarterback is recovering from gunshot wounds.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Jaylen Dukes, 17, led his team to victory Friday night, scoring three touchdowns.

    A day later, he was shot.

    On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Renee Wallace is talking with investigators about what led up to the shooting and how the team is working to help Dukes get back on the field.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories