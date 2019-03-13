  • West Mifflin superintendent fighting for his job, board to vote on his future Wednesday night

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A local school district superintendent is facing his future Wednesday night.

    The head of the West Mifflin School District has been under fire, and under suspension, for more than a year.

    Channel 11 is keeping a close eye on that meeting and will have the latest updates, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories