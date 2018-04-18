0 West Mifflin teacher accused of sex with student to be in court Thursday

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The West Mifflin teacher accused of having sex with a student will be in court Thursday.

The hearing could reveal the extent of the investigation at West Mifflin High School and what details prosecutors have.

This will be James Gorgan's second appearance before a judge, this time to hear the evidence prosecutors have against him.

TRENDING NOW:

The 20-year teaching veteran at West Mifflin High School is accused of having sex with a female student in the back of his classroom several times after school.

"My biggest concern in this whole matter is my client, her future, and I'm hopeful that this is not expanded and is not a Plum-type situation," said attorney Phil DiLucente, who represents the alleged victim and her family.

A teacher sex scandal rocked the Plum School District when multiple teachers were charged and three were ultimately found guilty.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teacher charged with institutional sexual assault of student

In West Mifflin, Gorgan allegedly initially told police the victim's allegations were true when they showed up at his house, but when he turned himself in to police, his defense attorney walked that back.

"I am certain that this investigation will continue on and I am hopeful that any and all avenues are exhausted to make sure that the children at West Mifflin High School are protected," DiLucente said.

Channel 11 checked in with the Allegheny County district attorney and the team that helped the detective put the current case together, but as of now they have not had anyone else come forward with allegations.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.