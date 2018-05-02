  • West View readying new alert system to keep residents informed

    Updated:

    WEST VIEW, Pa. - West View Borough is almost ready to launch a new system that will alert residents to what’s going on in their community via messages sent to their phones or email.   

    The system, called Swift 911, is expected to be online in a week.

    Damany Lewis is in West View learning more about the program and what residents think of it, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    West View readying new alert system to keep residents informed

  • Headline Goes Here

    'I hadn't slept for 3 days': Father speaks out when toddler is found…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler rides scooter alone to barber shop, baby sister found home alone…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman hospitalized after crashing into West View bar