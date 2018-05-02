WEST VIEW, Pa. - West View Borough is almost ready to launch a new system that will alert residents to what’s going on in their community via messages sent to their phones or email.
The system, called Swift 911, is expected to be online in a week.
Damany Lewis is in West View learning more about the program and what residents think of it, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
