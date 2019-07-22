FAIRMONT, W.Va. - West Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert and are searching for Gracelynn June Scritchfield, 4. Police said she was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Police said she was most likley abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III. He's described as 26-years-old, Caucasian, with brown hair, blue eyes, weighing about 140 pounds and standing 5-feet, 9 inches tall.
Scritchfield is described as Caucasian with brown-blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing about 35 pounds and standing 3-feet tall.
Authorities said she was last seen wearing summer clothes, but do not have a description of her clothing.
Police said she and her biological father may be traveling in a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately.
