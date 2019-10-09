  • West Virginia man caught with loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A West Virginia man was caught Tuesday with a loaded handgun at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

    Transportation Security Administration agents said the.380-caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets and one was in the chamber.

    The handgun was confiscated, and the man, from Glenville, was held for questioning.  

    TSA agents stopped 30 guns at the airport checkpoint this year.  They took 34 guns in 2018.

