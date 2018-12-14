PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A crash involving two tractor-trailers has closed westbound lanes on a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and spilled debris and about 300 gallons of fuel onto the interstate, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Friday in Plum Borough, forcing the westbound closure between the Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley interchanges. Restrictions are in place in the eastbound lanes.
DETOUR FOR CLOSURE OF THE PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE WESTBOUND: Exit at Pittsburgh, take the Parkway East Inbound to the Fort Duquesne Bridge, Continue on the North Shore Exp to Rt 28 Outbound. Re-Enter the Turnpike at Allegheny Valley. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/aeT6kFK0Nk— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) December 14, 2018
One of the trucks was pulling a trailer contracted by the United States Postal Service, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The other truck was hauling wood.
The fuel tanks of both trucks were damaged, spilling about 300 gallons of fuel, the Turnpike Commission said.
No one was hurt, officials said.
We just got to the scene. You can see the massive mess from this two tractor trailer accident along I-76 WB. I’ll be live in minutes with more @wpxi pic.twitter.com/adyWQ0R3O9— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) December 14, 2018
