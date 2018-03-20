  • Western Pa. preps for winter storm on first day of spring

    Communities across Western Pennsylvania are preparing for a winter storm moving into the area.

    City of Pittsburgh

    The Department of Public Works already has trucks out to treat and salt roads and will be out until 6 p.m. Wednesday. 311 has extended its hours until 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

    Cranberry

    Fourteen trucks are out on the roads now as a precaution with falling temperatures. The township is planning on an early morning report to get ahead of rush hour Wednesday morning and will handle callouts if needed.

    South Park

    Public Works crews have already pretreated the roads in South Park. All members of the department are on-call to respond.

    Washington County

    Snow expected on the first day of spring means hardware stores have a variety of things for sale.

    Channel 11 was at the Busy Beaver in Washington where they have rock salt alongside their Easter flowers.

    The Busy Beaver off of Chestnut Street is still having to sell its winter items on the first day of spring as snow lingers in the forecast. 

    “We've had a rather unique month with March you know we've tried to transition into spring, the weather is not cooperating so we have a mixture of Easter flowers, gas grills and also rock salt and ice melter which is still popular this morning because of the storm,” said Mike Monath, the general manager of Busy Beaver in Washington. 

    The manager says they expect to sell rock salt and ice melter rapidly on Tuesday as folks prepare for the weather.

     

     
     

