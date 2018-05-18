After another tragic school shooting, this one in Texas, left 10 people dead on Friday, Channel 11 wanted to review efforts in Western Pennsylvania to protect students and faculty.
RELATED STORY: Santa Fe High School shooting: 10 dead, 2 guns used in shooting, suspect identified
From metal detectors to social media apps to employing their own police forces, school districts in our area are trying to find the best way to keep their buildings safe.
Rick Earle talks to school officials about what’s already being done and what proposals are on the table, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Santa Fe High School shooting: 10 dead, 2 guns used in shooting, suspect identified
- Texas shooting: Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, suspect in the Santa Fe High School attack?
- Senior dies in crash day before graduation, police say
- WATCH: Parrot Talks With Amazon's Alexa
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}