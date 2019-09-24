PITTSBURGH - A ninth grade Westinghouse student was hospitalized after he was attacked and beaten unconscious by another student at school last week.
He is still recovering after his jaw was broken in two places and had to be wired shut.
The boy's parents said their son is innocent and was targeted.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Gabriella DeLuca sits down with the boy's parents to talk about what happened and has more details on the penalty the attacker now faces.
