PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a driver whose car hit a student in Homewood Friday morning then left the scene.
Investigators said the car hit a student outside Westinghouse Academy on Murtland Street around 7:30 a.m.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Investigators said the driver didn't stop after the accident.
The student is being treated for a leg injury, police said.
WPXI's Courtney Brennan is getting an update from investigators on the search for the driver for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}