  Westmoreland Co. commissioners, legislators talk about possible Held impeachment

    State legislators representing Westmoreland County met with commissioners Thursday to discuss the possible impeachment of Sheriff Jonathan Held.

    Held currently faces corruption charges alleging he used sheriff personnel to campaign for him on county time. Commissioners wrote a letter to state lawmakers last week asking them to impeach Held.

