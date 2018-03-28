GREENSBURG, Pa. - County commissioners in Westmoreland County have sent a letter to legislators asking them to impeach the sheriff and his chief deputy.
The letter, dated Wednesday, states: "We...ask you to exercise your authority under the Pennsylvania Constitution to investigate and address serious complaints involving our elected Sheriff and his Chief Deputy."
Sheriff Jonathan Held is being investigated by the state attorney general's office.
