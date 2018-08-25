  • Westmoreland Co. communities seeing spike in vehicle break-ins

    Updated:

    Several Westmoreland County communities are dealing with a rash of vehicle break-ins.

    From Murrysville to New Kensington to Delmont, residents are finding possessions missing.

    Lindsay Ward spoke to some of them, and gets advice from police on how to keep your valuables safe, on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories