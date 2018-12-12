Westmoreland Co. man facing charges of running 'chop shop'

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is accused of running a “chop shop” – an illegal business that dismantles stolen cars and sells the parts.
The suspect is also accused of stealing from nearby businesses.
Melanie Marsalko is learning more about the investigation and talking to a business owner who was an alleged victim of the scheme, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Hills teacher accused of inappropriately touching girl headed to trial
- Buddy's Bar: ‘Elf'-inspired pop-up bar opening in Pittsburgh for 2 days
- U by Kotex tampons recalled, could unravel inside body, company says
- VIDEO: 'Sesame Street' introduces homeless Muppet
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}