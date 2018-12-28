GREENSBURG, Pa. - Lawyers for Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held plan to ask a judge to dismiss charges during a hearing Friday.
Held is accused of ordering deputies to do work for his re-election campaign on county time. He is charged with two counts of theft and one count of conflict of interest.
Held’s public corruption case ended Dec. 7 in a mistrial. After a unanimous guilty verdict initially was read, the judge polled the jurors to ensure they agreed with the verdict, and one of them did not.
Prosecutors said they planned to retry the case shortly after the mistrial.
According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, the judge will hear arguments Friday from Held’s defense team about why they think the case should be dropped.
