  • Westmoreland County 911 call issue resolved

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - UPDATE: The 911 number is working again. It is unclear what caused the earlier problem.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Technical difficulties might prevent callers from getting through to Westmoreland County 911, officials said Tuesday morning.

    Anyone experiencing an emergency or who needs assistance is asked to call 724-832-1103. Another alternate number was initially provided, but there was a problem with that number as well.

    It is unclear when the issue will be resolved.

