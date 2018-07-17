Westmoreland County 911 issue impacting calls

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Technical difficulties might prevent callers from getting through to Westmoreland County 911, officials said Tuesday morning.
Anyone experiencing an emergency or who needs assistance is asked to call 724-832-1103. Another alternate number was initially provided, but there was a problem with that number as well.
It is unclear when the issue will be resolved.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Mass casualty plan' launched at KeyBank Pavilion during Vans Warped Tour
- Protesters march through downtown Pittsburgh after blocking intersection
- Woman vows to sue nephew over $1.2 million lottery prize
- VIDEO: 2018 likely Bell's last season as Steeler, agent tells Channel 11 Sports
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}