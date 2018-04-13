  • Westmoreland County principal placed on paid leave

    Updated:

    A principal is on leave and under investigation, but it’s still not clear why.

    Channel 11 news is working to learn more about what led to the investigation, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    Channel 11 spoke with Matthew Jones, the acting superintendent of the Jeannette School District. He confirmed that high school principal Patricia Rozycki is on paid administrative leave, which is in accordance with district policy.

    She’s part of an ongoing personnel investigation.

    Jones said that “throughout the investigative process there has been no indication of inappropriate contact with any students.”

    Melanie Marsalko spoke with Jeannette police who said they have no involvement in the investigation.

    TRENDING NOW:

    This is the same high school where a teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student in 2016.

    Rozycki reported Maria Chappell's conduct to police.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Westmoreland County principal placed on paid leave

  • Headline Goes Here

    High school principal on leave pending investigation