Westmoreland County's only full-time paid fire department to merge with nearby department

    The City of Jeannette Fire Department is the only full-time paid fire department in Westmoreland County, but like many volunteer fire departments, it's feeling the strain when it comes to manpower.

    That's why the department teaming up with the Penn Boro Volunteer Fire Department to create a dual response system to supplement manpower when they're on true emergency calls. 

    Jeannette Fire Chief Bill Frye told Channel 11 he knows the fire service has to take a proactive approach to the dwindling number of volunteers, and this is the first step. 

