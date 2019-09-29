GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Westmoreland Mall is on lockdown and everyone inside has been evacuated according to Channel 11's crew at the scene in Greensburg.
We have reason to believe the below pictured in mate escapee Christopher Clemente is in the area of the Westmoreland Mall. If seen please contact 911. Keep doors locked and make sure not to leave keys in vehicles. See attached news release from Gallia County pic.twitter.com/DfWwPyrXf1— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 29, 2019
State police said on social media they have reason to believe an escaped inmate from Ohio is in the area of the mall. They are advising people to keep their doors locked and make sure to not leave keys in vehicles.
The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Clemente is among a group of four inmates that escaped with the help of at least one person outside the jail in Ohio. The group reportedly forced open a secured door and overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon.
Our crew on scene said there is a large police presence with K-9 units and a law enforcement helicopter circulating overhead.
A woman told Channel 11 her daughter was also evacuated from a nearby Chuck E. Cheese's by law enforcement as the situation continues.
