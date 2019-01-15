Westmoreland man pleads guilty to dozens of game law violations

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man pleaded guilty to 38 total counts related to violating state game laws last month, including a felony count of the unlawful killing or taking of big game.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the plea on Tuesday.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
A game warden received a tip about Cory S. Wolford, 48, of Washington Township several months ago, the commission said.
With the help of police, the warden found “a large variety of wildlife parts inside the home,” including antlers, deer meat and hides, pelts and skulls, and the wings, feet and tails of multiple protected birds, the commission said.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems moving in Tuesday night
- Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of car in shocking dashcam video; child not hurt
- Transgender woman claims she was mistreated by clerk at video game store
- VIDEO: Attempted burglar shatters jewelry store's door with crowbar
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Authorities also found drug paraphernalia.
The warden filed 12 felony charges, five misdemeanor charges and 23 summary charges against Wolford. He pleaded guilty to one felony count and 15 misdemeanor counts of unlawful killing or taking of big game, and 22 summary counts of killing or possession of protected birds and other wildlife species.
Wolford was fined $10,155 and could have his hunting and trapping privileges revoked for 25 years.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}