  • What a mess: People who travel the West End Bridge are tired of trash littering it

    PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is looking into mounds of trash on the West End Bridge after a viewer reached out asking us to find out when it will be cleaned up. 

    He took pictures of the garbage for the last several weeks, and the piles of trash continue to grow. When our crew went out there, we saw the trash the viewer was talking about. 

    We found out PennDOT is responsible for the bridge. Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out when a clean-up plan is in place, for 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

