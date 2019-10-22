Time is running out to let the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation know what you think about its work.
A 16-question survey available online (CLICK HERE) asks how often PennDOT meets or exceeds your expectations when it comes to construction and maintenance projects.
PennDOT also wants to know how easy you find it to report a concern.
Tuesday is the last day the survey will be available.
