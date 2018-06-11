  • What's next for Clairton Pool after shooting?

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Clairton city leaders will be holding a press conference Monday afternoon to talk about the status of the Clairton Pool.

    A teenage lifeguard was shot in the chest on Saturday while he was in the pool.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what's next for the pool and where the investigation stands.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Lifeguard shot at Clairton Pool; police track suspect to nearby home

    Police arrested six teenagers Saturday evening at a Clairton home after witnesses alerted them to the alleged shooter’s identity and where he may have been headed.

    Officers caught up with him as he was running into the School Street house, about two miles away.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

    We are working to learn more about his condition.

     

