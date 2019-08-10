  • What we know about Kala Thomas, woman found dead on hillside

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating the death of 25-year-old Kala Thomas, whose body was found on a hillside in the city's Garfield neighborhood, as a homicide.

    Thomas was a mother to two sets of twins and lived in Garfield at the time of her death. She had been reported missing hours before her body was found.

    Investigators said someone found Thomas' body down the hillside along North Atlantic Avenue, behind her house. Her car was later found not far from that area.

     
     

