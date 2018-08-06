0 What you need to know for Monday morning commute following train derailment

PITTSBURGH - Closures in and around the city are going to cause headaches for commuters -- at least into the early part of this week -- after a train derailed near Station Square in South Side.

Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety officials said West Carson Street will remain closed for the duration of the removal operations and the Smithfield Street Bridge will remain closed through the morning rush hour.

The 10th Street Bridge outbound lane is also closed.

“Coming into the city, you’ll have to come in through 10th street, the Birmingham Bridge or the Liberty Bridge. The other thing is coming down Arlington Avenue, you can’t go beyond McCardle Roadway,” said Pittsburgh Chief Operations Officer Guy Costa.

Officials urge people to avoid the area while crews work.

The Port Authority released an update on T and bus service for Monday's morning commute.

All inbound rail vehicles will serve South Hills Junction, use the tracks that run through the city’s Allentown neighborhood, cross the Monongahela River and serve all Downtown light rail stations.

A bus shuttle will serve South Hills Junction, the upper station of the Monongahela Incline and the upper station of the Duquesne Incline.

Buses that use Carson Street near Station Square or the Smithfield Street Bridge will be detoured

You can find a list of bus detours on the Port Authority website.

Officials say to allow for extra travel time because significant delays are expected.

Lyft announced they will be offering discounts for commuters between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The company is providing a 50% discount. Commuters can use the code "412COMMUTE."

There is no timetable as to how long it could be until rail service is fully restored.

