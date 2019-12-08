WHEELING, W.Va. - Law enforcement rushed to the Springhill Suites Hotel to get people out after a threatening phone call was made, police said.
Investigators said the hotel staff told them the caller threatened to have a bomb.
People were evacuated while the building was searched, before the threat was determined to not be credible.
