  • Where each company ranked on the Fast 50 list of fastest-growing private companies

    By: Ethan Lott  – Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    Winners and rankings of the Fast 50, the fastest-growing, privately held firms in western Pennsylvania, were announced on Aug. 28 at an event at the Rivers Casino.

    Urban Capital Group — which buys, rehabs and resells homes in the region — landed in the No. 1 spot with two-year growth of 673.3 percent.

    Related Headlines

    To fine out where the rest of the Fast 50 ranked, CLICK HERE.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories