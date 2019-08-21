  • White House announces plan for longer detentions of migrant children arrested on border

    WASHINGTON - The White House will push for longer detentions of migrant children arrested on the border.

    The Trump administration announced Wednesday plans to hold undocumented families detained together indefinitely.

    It would replace the Flores settlement agreement, which bans holding migrant children in custody for more than 20 days.

    The Trump administration said the limit forces it to either release migrant families together or separate them.

    The change will close what that official called a loophole in the system.

    The original rule gave migrant families an incentive to come to the United States, knowing they may not be held in custody for very long, officials said. 

     

     

