  • White nationalist flyers spark questions in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    Police are looking for the person or people responsible for posting white nationalist flyers around Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.

    The group named on the flier is the Patriot Front.

    Erin Clarke is looking into the organization and speaking with Brookline residents about the incident, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories