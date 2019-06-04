WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A school bus is one of two vehicles involved in a crash in Indiana County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Ben Franklin Road at West Pike Road in White Township.
INDIANA COUNTY: Traffic Alert. Troopers on-scene at 2-vehicle crash involving a school bus. Ben Franklin Rd. at W. Pike Rd., White Twp. No students were on the bus.— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) June 4, 2019
Unknown injuries. Please avoid the area as troopers and first responders investigate.
There were no students on the bus as the time, but it’s unclear if the driver of the bus or anyone in the other vehicle was injured.
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News NOW for the latest details.
