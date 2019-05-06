0 Hours-long standoff at Beaver Co. home ends with suspect in custody

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff in Beaver County Monday.

Channel 11’s Renee Wallace was first on the scene, and learned crews were called to a home on Steffin Hill Road in White Township around noon.

Streets around Beaver Falls sounded like a war zone when a heavily armed SWAT team surrounded that house. The windows were blown out by tear gas and diversionary tactics.

Police said they were called to investigate an assault allegation. The suspect’s live-in girlfriend managed to escape, but her boyfriend, Jamie Darlington, refused to surrender.

“First, my old lady came out on the back porch and they told her get back into the house,” described Jeff Stuck.

Beaver Co Standoff ends with suspect IN CUSTODY ! Still active scene ! #WPXI pic.twitter.com/OdJm4V7aZ0 — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) May 6, 2019

For more than three hours, neighbors like Jeff Stuck were ordered to stay inside as police negotiated with Darlington.

Despite several attempts with flash bangs, and use of an of non-lethal yet ear piercing sonic weapon, Darlington would not come out. He only shouted from an upstairs window, at one point police said he held a machete.

After Darlington released his two pit bulls, police fired volleys of tear gas into the windows. It was at that point he surrendered.

“It could have been worse than what it was,” Stuck said of the aftermath.

