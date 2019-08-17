PITTSBURGH - Fire crews rushed to a two-alarm blaze Saturday on Country Club Drive in Whitehall.
Fire officials said when they arrived, fire and smoke was showing so they went to work putting it out. They had to cut a hole in the roof during the firefight.
House fire along Country Club Dr in Whitehall. The fire is under control and crews are still on scene checking for any hotspots during their investigation. Stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more information. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/rBnXiQkxEw— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) August 17, 2019
The flames did spread to a house next door before fire crews could stop their advance. Fire officials said there were no injuries, however, due to the hot temperatures Saturday firefighter were working to stay as cool as possible.
Our Channel 11 crew at the scene talked with a family member who said nobody was home at the time and that the back of the house was burned.
