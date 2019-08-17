  • Fire crews work fast to stop house fire from spreading further

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Fire crews rushed to a two-alarm blaze Saturday on Country Club Drive in Whitehall.

    Fire officials said when they arrived, fire and smoke was showing so they went to work putting it out. They had to cut a hole in the roof during the firefight. 

    The flames did spread to a house next door before fire crews could stop their advance. Fire officials said there were no injuries, however, due to the hot temperatures Saturday firefighter were working to stay as cool as possible.

    Our Channel 11 crew at the scene talked with a family member who said nobody was home at the time and that the back of the house was burned.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories