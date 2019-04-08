  • Man in his 90s escapes house fire in Whitehall

    Updated:

    WHITEHALL, Pa. - Emergency responders are at the scene of a fire in Whitehall.

    One person, a man in his 90s, was able to get out.

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details from the scene.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories