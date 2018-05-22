  • Whitehall police warn residents about bear sighting

    A black bear strolled through a Whitehall neighborhood on Monday night.

    Borough police said the animal was spotted in the 3200 block of Woodridge Drive.

    It took a taste from a salt lick and ate near a wildlife feeder before walking away, according to the department’s Facebook page.

    The department said food sources can be a problem that draws nuisance animals, and advised residents to eliminate feeders and secure their garbage

    Police said bear sightings in Whitehall are rare, and warned residents to stay clear of them, offering tips from the state Game Commission:

    • Make noise to alert the bear to your presence.
    • Back away slowly but keep facing the bear.
    • Remain calm and do not run.

     

