  • Why construction is stopped on a portion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline

    By: Paul J. Gough

    Updated:

    MVP had voluntarily stopped work in the area Aug. 15 on tree felling that would be considered a suitable habitat for either the Indiana Bat or the Northern Long-Eared Bat, as well as the clearing of vegetation and ground cover and land disturbances in 11 creeks and rivers where the Roanoke logperch live.

    A group of environmentalists including the Sierra Club filed a motion last week with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District to stay construction of the pipeline, which runs through West Virginia and Virginia, until the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reviews the impact of a permit on the endangered species. 

    Related Headlines

    Read more about the local connection to this story on the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories