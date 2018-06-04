  • Why isn't the iconic Point State Park fountain all the way on?

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Something's not right at Point State Park: Pittsburgh's iconic fountain isn't flowing.

    Channel 11 contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to get answers.

    A spokesperson said that, this spring, workers tried to start the center column of the fountain and the pumps weren't working correctly.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, water got into the pump line when the area flooded during the winter and spring.

    Now, crews are trying to fix the pump's bearings and get the Pittsburgh landmark's full spray back up and running as soon as possible.

