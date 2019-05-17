Have you heard of shingles?
It’s an incredibly painful rash and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of three people will develop shingles at some point in their life.
The good news is that there’s a vaccine.
The bad news, a lot of people in Pittsburgh are having trouble finding it.
Channel 11 Anchor Katherine Amenta looks at why there is a shingles vaccine shortage, at 6:15 on Channel 11 Morning News.
