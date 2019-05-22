Widening project on Route 228 looks to ease congestion

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - A widening project on Route 228 will hopefully ease traffic congestion for drivers in Butler County.
The project will start near North Catholic High School in Cranberry Township and continue east.
Route 228 will be made into two lanes in each direction through Seven Fields and Adams Township toward Pittsburgh Street, connecting to widening that is already happening in that area.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is finding out what else PennDOT is adding to improve the roads capacity and safety -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}