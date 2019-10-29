PITTSBURGH - More than a year after an anti-violence advocate was gunned down in Shadyside, police are still searching for his killer.
Stephen Drake Jr. was shot and killed in May 2018 while riding his motorcycle, and he was a major advocate against violence in Homewood.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community remembers man shot, killed while driving his motorcycle
The former gang member who served time behind bars became a powerful force for good in his community.
Channel 11’s Joe Arena talks with his wife, who is still grieving over his death and pleading for anyone to come forward – on 11 News at 5:15.
TRENDING NOW:
- Repairs underway, Pittsburgh street could be closed for months after bus falls in sinkhole
- Civil lawsuit dismissed between the family of Antwon Rose, City of East Pittsburgh, Michael Rosfeld
- Pa. bill to allow 3 Sunday hunting days altered in state House
- VIDEO: Neighbors of extreme haunted house start petition to shut it down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}