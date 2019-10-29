  • Wife desperate for arrest more than year after husband, activist gunned down while riding motorcycle

    PITTSBURGH - More than a year after an anti-violence advocate was gunned down in Shadyside, police are still searching for his killer.

    Stephen Drake Jr. was shot and killed in May 2018 while riding his motorcycle, and he was a major advocate against violence in Homewood. 

    The former gang member who served time behind bars became a powerful force for good in his community.

