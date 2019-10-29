0 Local whiskey maker distills history, friendship with holiday collaboration

PITTSBURGH - Tucked away at the corner of 24th and Smallman in the Strip is a place where over 200 years of anger, independence and history all boils down to a small glass with big flavor.

Spirits are distilled with love at Wigle Whiskey.

"The Whiskey Rebellion happened here. And the vast majority of whiskey distilled in the United States prior to prohibition was right here in western Pennsylvania and in this area," said Pete Finney.

Finney, with Wigle Whiskey, said for this holiday season, they're doing something a little different. That something bridges the worlds of beer and whiskey and extends an olive branch between Pittsburgh Steelers fans and Cleveland Browns fans.

"We, like, have a crush on Great Lakes Brewing, and we're wanting them and we're super excited that they're down with the idea," Finney said.

It's really a simple idea: Great Lakes Brewing Company takes used barrels from Wigle's distillery, and Wigle takes barrels from Great Lakes Brewing, each infusing their unique flavors into the other's products.

"This is a lot more unique, a lot more limited, so it's something that we've done before. But this is something a lot more special, and it's also kind of interesting to take our barrels that we've already aged the beer in and give it to Wigle for them to age some whiskey in. That's something that you don't really see a whole lot of, so I think that's pretty unique and really cool to see on kind of a smaller scale," said Chris Boland, with Great Lakes Brewing.

Born of this mutual crush at Wigle Whiskey is Rudolph: smooth tasting, spicy and sure to turn your nose red. It's finished in Christmas Ale beer barrels from Great Lakes Brewing.

"Getting involved in the community, not necessarily just Cleveland, where we're based, but just wherever we're distributed has always been of very important value to us. So a lot of that is making friends with our comrades in the industry, and I think this is kind of a perfect example of sort of like the result of that as a company," Boland said.

Up at Great Lakes Brewing, they're using Wigle's whiskey barrels for their own creation.

"You're always going to get something very interesting and very thoughtful from us, and it's going to be different every time you come here," Finney said.

As we steadily march towards the holiday season, both Great Lakes and Wigle Whiskey plan to unveil their products for you to join in on the reindeer games.

You can kick off the holiday season in the Strip District and sample both the beer and the whiskey that are part of this collaboration. The event is free!

