Wilkinsburg bust yields drugs, guns, surprising sight in basement

Police arrested two men after a raid on a Wilkinsburg home Friday morning, and what they found surprised them.
“I’ve never seen a firing range in someone’s basement,” one officer told Channel 11.
Renee Wallace talks with police about the bust, and learns what other disturbing evidence they allegedly found, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
