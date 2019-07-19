PITTSBURGH - Gary Musisko said he is relieved to have his car back.
He said several days ago, he was sitting in his car when a red truck pulled up, pinned him in a parking spot, and a masked man jumped out.
"They ripped me out of the car and had me on the ground. I think they had the gun at my head," Musisko said.
He said his car was still in reverse and started backing over them. Musisko said he was eventually able to get away, but his wallet and phone were still in the car.
Police said they were able to find the car through using data from Musisko's mobile phone. There's no word on any arrests.
