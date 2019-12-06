  • 8-month-old dog abandoned near Wilkinsburg elementary school with severe infections

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find out what happened to an 8-month-old dog abandoned near an elementary school with severe infections and in major pain.

    Officials with Humane Animal Rescue said the dog, Eitan, was brought in after someone found him near Turner Elementary School. Staff took a look at Eitan and found he had a severe skin infection.

    The infection covered his legs, abdomen, neck and face. Rescue officials said he will remain under intensive medical care. They estimate Eitan will need ongoing care for the next two months at least and the medical costs could run as much as $10,000.

    If you know anything about Eitan, you're asked to report it to the Humane Investigations Department by calling 412-345-7300 or emailing investigations@humaneanimalrescue.org.

    Caution, some may find the photos below graphic in nature.

