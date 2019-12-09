A Wilkinsburg man was sentenced to jail time Monday for shooting at two officers as they responded to an incident.
A judge sentenced Randall Hockett, 32, to 43 1/2 to 87 years in prison for the January 2018 incident.
Hockett was wounded in the exchange of gunfire with officers as they responded to a home on Clark Street.
Hockett was convicted of a number of charges including aggravated assault. The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office withdrew two counts of criminal attempted homicide. The jury in Hockett's trial could not reach a verdict on those charges.
