  • Wilkinsburg man sentenced for shooting at officers

    A Wilkinsburg man was sentenced to jail time Monday for shooting at two officers as they responded to an incident

    A judge sentenced Randall Hockett, 32, to 43 1/2 to 87 years in prison for the January 2018 incident. 

    Hockett was wounded in the exchange of gunfire with officers as they responded to a home on Clark Street. 

    Hockett was convicted of a number of charges including aggravated assault.  The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office withdrew two counts of criminal attempted homicide. The jury in Hockett's trial could not reach a verdict on those charges. 

