Wilkinsburg police collect more than 100 guns in buyback event

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A gun buyback program in Wilkinsburg was so popular that the police had to ask some participants to come back later this week.
The Saturday event offered Giant Eagle gift cards in exchange for guns: $50 for a handgun and $25 for a long gun. Police ended up collecting more than 100 weapons and ran out of gift cards after handing out $4,000 worth in two hours.
“Every weapon turned in is one less incident that could possible happen to harm anyone,” said Police Chief Ophelia Coleman.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- CMU grad, 22, found dead at Google's NYC headquarters
- 500-year-old skeleton found -- with his boots on
- Sex assault fugitive arrested after violating probation
- VIDEO: Escaped child killer gone 45 years makes U.S. Marshals’ most wanted list
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}