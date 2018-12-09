  • Wilkinsburg police collect more than 100 guns in buyback event

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A gun buyback program in Wilkinsburg was so popular that the police had to ask some participants to come back later this week.

    The Saturday event offered Giant Eagle gift cards in exchange for guns: $50 for a handgun and $25 for a long gun. Police ended up collecting more than 100 weapons and ran out of gift cards after handing out $4,000 worth in two hours.

    “Every weapon turned in is one less incident that could possible happen to harm anyone,” said Police Chief Ophelia Coleman.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories