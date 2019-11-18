  • Argument ends with man being shot to death, suspect identified through surveillance video

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital and a man was arrested after a shooting overnight in Wilkinsburg, police said.

    Dilon Bartifay, 32, was arrested after officers found a 46-year-old man had been shot on Center Street.

    The victim, Gregory Blair, was taken to the hospital where he later died from the gunshot.

    Police said Blair was arguing with Bartifay when he shot him and walked away.

    Bartifay was charged with criminal homicide.

    Investigators said they identified Bartifay using security camera footage.

