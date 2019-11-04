PITTSBURGH - Chopper 11 was over the scene of a shooting in Wilkinsburg Monday afternoon.
Wilkinsburg police on the scene of an apparent shooting here on Marboro Avenue several evidence markers can be seen in the middle of the street @WPXI @JenniferTomazic @DavidWPXI @WPXIMikeHolden @ErinClarkeWPXI pic.twitter.com/Zazg9uwSrS— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 4, 2019
The scene was along Marlboro Avenue.
Part of the road was roped off with police tape and evidence markers littered the ground.
County police told Channel 11 one person was shot and was listed in critical condition. They were taken to an area hospital and right into surgery.
